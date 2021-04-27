Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

