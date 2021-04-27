Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,426 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

