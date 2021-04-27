Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

