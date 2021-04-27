Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.