Bokf Na Acquires 2,393 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

