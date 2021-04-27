Bokf Na Acquires 442 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bokf Na increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

