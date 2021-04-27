Bokf Na Acquires 87 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,389.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,230.16. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

