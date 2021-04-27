Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 58,247 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $7,242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

