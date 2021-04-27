Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 62,642 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

