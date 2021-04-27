Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Masco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Surevest LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $509,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

