Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $400.68 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.10 and its 200 day moving average is $349.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.