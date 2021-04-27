Bokf Na Buys 14,549 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

