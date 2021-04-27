Bokf Na Buys 2,817 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

