Bokf Na Buys 4,091 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

