Bokf Na Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $236.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $120.74 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.