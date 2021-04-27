Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bokf Na increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

