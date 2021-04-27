Bokf Na Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

