Bokf Na Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.65. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

