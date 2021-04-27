Bokf Na Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

NYSE XEC opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

