Bokf Na Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

