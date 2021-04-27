Bokf Na Has $3.64 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bokf Na grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $212,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $352.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

