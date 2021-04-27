Bokf Na Has $3.80 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

SWKS opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

