Bokf Na Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

