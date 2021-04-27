Bokf Na Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.