Bokf Na Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

