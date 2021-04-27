Bokf Na Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.