Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bokf Na lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

