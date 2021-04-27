Bokf Na Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 394,130.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 44.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.4% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

