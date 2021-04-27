Bokf Na Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.