Bokf Na Purchases 32,670 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,437,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

