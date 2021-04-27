Bokf Na Sells 1,383 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,439 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.51.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

