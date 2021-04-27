Bokf Na Sells 15,758 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bokf Na lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

