Bokf Na Sells 3,761 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bokf Na cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

