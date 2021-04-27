Bokf Na Sells 3,761 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bokf Na cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.
In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
