Bokf Na Sells 43,524 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,524 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

