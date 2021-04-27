Bokf Na Sells 8,810 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

