Bokf Na Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

