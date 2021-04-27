Bokf Na Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

