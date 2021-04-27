Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

