Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML opened at $670.44 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

