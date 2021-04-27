Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

