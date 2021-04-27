Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 4,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

