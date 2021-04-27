BOLT Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $324,902.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

