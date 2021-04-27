BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243,651.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $243,651.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00006672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,182.20 or 1.00023134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

