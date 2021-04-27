Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

BCEI stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

