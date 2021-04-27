Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

BNE stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.26. 40,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,627. The firm has a market cap of C$109.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

