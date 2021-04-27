BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,011.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $43,011.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.