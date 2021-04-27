boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $338.83

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.83 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 338.71 ($4.43). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 2,015,181 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

