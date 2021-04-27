Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.15 or 0.00129464 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $172,954.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.