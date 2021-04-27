Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

