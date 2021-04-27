BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.